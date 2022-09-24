Brazilians no longer need to go to a notary’s office to be notarized; know more

Going to the registry office to notarize, sign documents and everything else that involves these issues may be out of date. This is because a novelty promises to reduce bureaucracy in this process and bring much more practicality to those who know that time is money. But is this really true? And how does it actually work? In our article below, we will explain a little more about it.

Do you know e-Notary?

Undoubtedly, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about a forced revolution for many of us. From working from home to shopping, this behavior was widely accentuated and led to be inserted in several other public processes. One of them concerns the notaries that also started to operate in digital format because of the quarantine.

Therefore, we present the e-Notaryan online platform for notary services developed by Federal Council of the Notary College of Brazil, the sector’s representative entity in the country. With it, it is possible to access several of the same as those offered in Brazilian notaries in a remote and secure way, through digital certification based on technology. blockchain.

How it works?

Despite being created in 2019, the e-Notary gained projection even during the pandemic when it was modernized and regulated by the Provision 100/2020 of National Council of Justice (CNJ). In this way, their online services gained the same effects as in-person acts.

In practice, one can use the e-Notary through the website or application (links at the end of the article) that work through a digital certificate. The latter deals with the identity of an individual or legal entity used remotely to verify the authorship, integrity and authenticity of the act performed.

After this step, the user must choose the desired service and schedule a videoconference to be conducted by the responsible notary public, as regulated by the CNJ Provision.

Is it possible to recognize a signature?

Namely, several services can be done through the platform e-Notary such as powers of attorney and public deeds, document authentication, will, divorce, stable union commitment, among others.

However, according to the call center of Federal Council of the Notary College of Brazilavailable at number (61) 37727800, it is only possible to recognize a firm by similarity. That is, the person will need a certificate from the platform to carry out the procedure and for that it is necessary to contact the notary closest to the residence to issue the document.

In practice, we can say that it is still necessary to go to the accredited Notary’s Office to obtain an e-Notary certificate and if this occurs, you must check with the same about the acceptance of the digital document.

The other acts performed on the platform e-Notary are registered in blockchain, the same technology behind Bitcoin and other virtual currencies. In this way, each certified document can never be modified again, which attests to the reliability of the process.

Access the e-Notary: www.e-notariado.org.br

Download the e-Notary app

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.org.enotariado.app&hl=pt_BR&gl=US

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/br/app/e-notariado/id1435236119

