Britons have a week to dispose of BRL 62 billion in old pound notes

The Bank of England announced on Friday that Britons have until September 30 to spend or exchange paper notes, which will be replaced by notes made from a plastic-like polymer. After that date, £20 and £50 notes will no longer be accepted as payment by companies.

Although most of the paper notes have already been exchanged, over 5 billion pounds of paper are still in circulation with £20 notes with the economist. Adam Smith, and nearly £6 billion in £50 note paper featuring engineers Boulton and Watt. In total, there are more than 360 million individual notes totaling 11 billion pounds – around R$62 billion.

20 pound paper note

The British can deposit the amounts in banks in the UK or at a post office. It is also possible to exchange certain paper bills for polymer bills at a limited number of post offices. The complete list of agencies is on the agency’s website.

50 pound paper note

All notes with a picture of the then Queen Elizabeth II remain legal tender and the public can continue to use them as normal, the Bank of England said. A further announcement on these notes will be made once the actual mourning period is observed.