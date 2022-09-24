Bruno Salomão opens criminal case against Deolane and sister

Reproduction/Instagram 09/23/2022 Dayanne shot Deborah’s photo

Bruno Salomão, husband of Déborah Albuquerque, sued Deolane Bezerra and the family of the participant of “A Fazenda 14”. In an interview with iG Gente, the doctor was scared when he watched the video in which Dayanne Bezerra, Deolane’s sister, shoots an airsoft gun in images of Déborah, Kerline and Tati Zaqui, rivals of the lawyer in the rural reality show on Record TV. .

Bruno assured that he is opening a criminal case against the Bezerra family. “We are horrified and, at the same time, worried. We contacted a lawyer. We are opening a criminal complaint, criminal proceedings, everything on top of that”, says Bruno Salomão to iG Gente.

Déborah’s husband recalls a situation in the confinement in which the peoa considered asking for help from the police after an argument with Deolane on the Record program.

“There was one time when Déborah spoke inside, and we have recorded it, that Deolane was threatening her, threatening her life. And that she was going to speak live, ask for help from the police, who didn’t know what they were doing here outside. Inside we see things that we don’t see out here. And it’s all true, we’ve been filming. Deolane saying that inside I couldn’t threaten her, but out here I could. That it could threaten her, yes, that was going to end her life”, says Bruno Salomão.

For Salomão, Deolane Bezerra and her family believe they are “above the law”. “I’ve never seen that happen on a television show. They think they’re above the law. They think they’re above everything, that they can do whatever they want and that it’s going to be cheap for them. It won’t,” he complains.

The runner-up of “Power Couple 5” understands that Deolane’s attitudes within “A Fazenda 14” appear as messages for fans outside the reality. “When she says that, she sends a message to the people out here. And that’s what you see in the images. Her son shooting with Déborah and Kerline, her sister, Dayanne, who doesn’t even look like she’s a lawyer, doing All measures are already being taken. All this is up to the lawyers”, he adds.