Bruno says if he regrets leaving Sonia Abram

A very moving moment took over the first day of recording the painting A Fazenda – Nova Chance, with Bruno Tálamo, 1st eliminated from the rural reality. In the interview held this Friday (23/9) in which the headliner of this column participated, the reporter praised Sonia Abrão, his former boss and presenter of A Tarde É Sua. In the middle of his speech, the journalist was emphatic in saying that all his projection in the area and everything he owns, he owes only to her.

“Everything I have today, I owe her,” said Bruno Tálamo, who over the past nine years has been on the team of collaborators for A Tarde É Sua, which also includes Vladmir Alves, Felipeh Campos, Thiago Rocha and Alessandro Lo -Bianco.

Bruno resigned from the production company Camera 5, owned by Elias Abrão (director and Sonia’s brother), in order to enter the reality show, but was promptly replaced by Jan Rios, who worked as a reporter for Bom Dia Você (RedeTV!). His contract with Record lasts for three months, and can be renewed for six.

In today’s A tarde é Sua, the presenter commented on the ex-reporter’s elimination and left open the possibility of his return to her attraction. “The future belongs to God. in the next few months [voltará]. He left his vacancy, went after his dream and we stayed here. He has a lot to think about. 2023 is another story”, she stressed about the demands she is receiving on the subject.

Still on the recording with Rodrigo Faro, Bruno said that he knew the risks involved in joining the program, but that he has no regrets.

