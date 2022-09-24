Bruno Tálamo has ‘beef’ with Rico Melquiades backstage at Record when asked about his old job, says columnist

As soon as he left and he is already talking out here, the first eliminated from the reality discussed with another ex-pawn when asked

Bruno Tálamo, the first to be eliminated from A Fazenda on Record, is already doing well out here. The pawn got into trouble with Rico Melquiades, former pawn and champion of the last edition of the reality show on the recordings of the program Hora do Faro, this Friday (23), due to the disagreement between them about the journalist’s former job.

The program is scheduled to go to the small screens of Record next Sunday. Upon being criticized by Rico, the communicator lashed out with him, who is one of the guests on the program to ask questions about the ex-farmer’s elimination. The information about the bullshit, which took place in the studios of Bishop Edir Macedo, is from Léo Dias, columnist for the Metrópoles portal. The fight started when Rico asked if it was easier to enter the rural reality or work with journalist Sonia Abrão, who is in front of A Tarde É Sua on RedeTv!

For those who are out of the loop, the former pawn is a journalist and was a reporter for the attraction for a few years and only resigned to enter the reality show. That’s when tempers were ‘the flower of the skin’ in Record’s studios. According to information released by Léo Dias, they chatted for almost ten minutes without anyone intruding on the discussion, not even Rodrigo’s special guests.

Sonia Abrão commented on Bruno’s departure

“It hurt to see a partner of 9 years of work, in A Tarde É Sua, be eliminated in the first field, even though we knew he didn’t have a chance! The public didn’t give it a second chance! What a shame!”wrote the communicator.