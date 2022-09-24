Bruno Tálamo participates in Hora do Faro

Eliminated in the first roça of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV), Bruno Tálamo will participate in the return of the painting “A Fazenda – Last Chance”, at Hora do Faro. The “Sabbath” will air next Sunday.

At the show’s premiere, presenter Rodrigo Faro welcomes journalists Leo Dias, Chico Barney and Keila Jimenez, in addition to Rico Melquiades, to question the reporter about his trajectory in the house. In the program, Bruno distributed adjectives to the pawns who continued in the game.

Deolane was criticized. “She doesn’t have the emotional balance to deal with the contradictory. It’s her way. She explodes, she screams,” she said.

Deolane’s ally, Pétala Barreiros was classified as dubious.

“Pétala was a very nice person, very partner. On the other hand, I saw at times that she joined in conversations that spoke ill of me, she gave that ironic laugh and such. So it left me in doubt if she is a reliable person” , vent.

Bruno’s friend in the house, Deborah Albuquerque was called “tiring”. He classified her as “a nice, caring person”, but who always returns the conversations to the same subject: Deolane.

