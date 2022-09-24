CAIXA offers a loan of up to R$ 100,000 for negatives; see how to hire

Citizens who are like the “dirty name” and need a loan to pay their debts can resort to credit for a pledge of up to R$ 100 thousand offered by the Federal Savings Bank (CEF).

Caixa’s loan for negative people uses some valuable asset of the contractor as collateral. Even if the modality does not require consultation with the Credit Protection Service (SPC), the interested party must pay attention to the contracting rules.

The credit request must be made directly at a Caixa Econômica bank branch. In any case, it is necessary to inform yourself in advance about the line. To do this, just check the site institution if the option is available for your city.

In addition, to contract the loan it will be necessary to present a series of documents such as ID, CPF and proof of residency. The loan amount for negatives can vary between R$50 and R$100,000, depending on the price given to the pledged asset.

The Box accepts the following items with warranty:

Jewelry;

Value pens (provided they are analyzed by an evaluator, who notes the value);

Value watches (also analyzed);

Value silverware;

Noble metals and stones (gold, diamond, etc.).

How to apply for a loan with a pledge for negative people?

Initially, the citizen must make sure that he has a good accepted by the financial institution. Once that is done, just go to a Caixa branch that offers the service to request the Caixa Pledge Credit.

Information about the number of installments and payment method will only be given at the time of contracting. It turns out that all conditions will only be passed on after the property has been evaluated.

If FGTS is placed as collateral, non-payment of the installments may result in the automatic deduction of the debt amount from the Guarantee Fund accounts.

In addition, the worker will only be able to contract the loan through the FGTS if the employer has joined the service.

The pledge of assets used as collateral for the granting of the loan to negative people will only be returned to the owner within a maximum period of 180 days, in the event of payment of the debt

Thus, if payment is not made within 30 days after the deadline, the goods will be auctioned.