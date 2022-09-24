California legalizes human composting as a burial option

The state of California, in the US, will offer a different type of funeral to its citizens, in place of traditional methods of dealing with bodies, such as cremation and burial, new legislation due in 2027 will allow the transformation of human remains into compost for fertilizer.

Natural Organic Reduction (NOR), or human composting as it is better known, consists of placing the body in a reusable container, surrounded with wood chips and ventilated to allow microbes and bacteria to grow, allowing complete decomposition in the soil in about a month.

The service is already offered by some US companies, as it is legal in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Oregon. Now, the bill signed into law by state governor Gavin Newson last Sunday (18), authorizes all California residents to opt for composting their bodies.

The bill prohibits multiple bodies from being grouped together in the same facility, except in the case of family members, and also prohibits the sale of soil in places intended for human composting, as well as the cultivation of foodstuffs in these areas.

Cremations release carbon monoxide through burning fossil fuels to generate the fire that reduces the body to ash, which has led to the United States emitting about 360,000 metric tons of polluting gases a year, according to Natural Geographic. Thus, human composting is configured as a more sustainable, natural and ecological way.

“With climate change and sea level rise as very real threats to our environment, this is an alternative method of final disposal that will not contribute emissions to our atmosphere,” said Democratic MP Cristina Garcia.

church opposes

Despite all the environmental benefits of the method, the Catholic Church of California has spoken out against it, stating that Natural Organic Reduction “reduces the human body to simply a disposable commodity.”

California Catholic Conference Executive Director Kathleen Domingo issued a statement shared with news website SFGATE, in which she states that “NOR uses essentially the same process as a home garden composting system” that, in her opinion, , was developed for livestock, not people.

“These disposal methods were used to reduce the chance of disease transmission from the dead carcass. Using these same methods for the ‘transformation’ of human remains can create an unfortunate spiritual, emotional and psychological estrangement from the deceased,” said the nun.