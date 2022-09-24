Call of Duty Modern Warfare II: see beta comparison on PS5, Xbox Series and PC

Beta is in Early Access on Xbox and PC and can be played by everyone on PlayStation

The second week of the open beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II started yesterday (22) and the channel ElAnalistaDeBits prepared a comparison between the new generation and computer versions. the beta of the new Call of Duty is available to all users on the platforms of Sony and in early access for those who pre-ordered the Xbox and PC. The beta will be released to all owners of these platforms on September 24th.

The game’s graphics and frame rates were analyzed to Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5 and PC. At the PlayStation 5 and not Xbox Series X the beta of Modern Warfare II is running in resolution 4K The 60 FPS and in resolution 1440p The 120 FPS. O Xbox Series S also has two graphics modes, in 1440p at 60 FPS is at 1080p running at 120 FPS.

The game uses render reconstruction in all versions on consoles. The PC version present in the tests is at maximum settings running on 4K on a machine with NVIDIA RTX 3080. Check out the comparison below. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

For the first time on consoles it is possible to change the FOV (field of view) of a franchise game, including on previous generation consoles, being possible to use the FOV in up to 120.

They were pointed out by the creator of the comparative PS5 version shadow problems when running at 120 FPS it’s the Xbox Series X performs better in Invasion mode, also at 120 FPS. the version of PRAÇA it outperforms consoles in almost everything but draw distance.

Modern Warfare II comparison between Xbox consoles

With the launch of early access to the Xbox yesterday, the channel also published a comparison between the versions of Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X. Check it out below.

In addition to the comparisons presented on this page, the ElAnalistaDeBits also made a comparison between the versions of the game for the consoles of Sonycheck here the comparison between the PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5.

