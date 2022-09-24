Can anyone use glutamine to improve immunity and get stronger? False – MonitorR7

Over the past few days, several videos about the glutamine supplement have gone viral on TikTok. In them, people recommend the product to the entire population, especially to those who want to gain mass or increase immunity, for example. However, the information is not completely true.

“Glutamine is an amino acid that our body already produces, so it is a non-essential amino acid. Based on this principle, if our body already produces it, we would not necessarily need to supplement, right?”, explains nutritionist specializing in clinical nutrition, Tainá franc

The nutritionist at Estima Nutrição, specializing in clinical sports nutrition and health surveillance, Edvânia Soares, adds that the supplement is recommended in some specific cases.

“A person who has an irritated intestine, has more constipation, abdominal distension, has a drop in the immune system, he needs to reinforce it. protein synthesis, and glutamine improves the absorption of leucine – which helps to gain muscle mass”, he says.





Generally speaking, this is because glutamine is important for every person’s intestinal issue. This amino acid improves the viscosity of the intestine, that is, it will make it able to absorb nutrients better.

“Our gut is known as our second brain, because 95% of the serotonin is located in it. So, if the gut is not healthy, we will automatically not have health, we will not have a strengthened immunity, because many vitamins, minerals, are absorbed through the intestine”, informs Tainá.

Individuals who do not have any of these problems and have a diet with a considerable amount of protein do not necessarily need to replace glutamine with supplementation.

In the same way, people who want to gain muscle mass from physical activity can replace the protein with other products, with whey protein, if it is really necessary.

The nutritionist also warns that “in no way recommends glutamine for patients who have had intestinal cancer, because cancer cells need energy and glutamine ends up being a potent energy for that cell – it would help it to increase.”





For Tainá, the balanced diet itself, the good consumption of fruits, vegetables and vegetables can already reach a higher level of glutamine, but always considering that the body already produces the necessary – with exceptions.

It is worth mentioning that whenever the person chooses to take supplementation, it must be accompanied by a specialized professional, as the amount and periods it should be consumed depend on person to person.

“No supplement you can consume without guidance, it’s like the name says, it’s there to supplement, so there are several strategies we use to improve the immune system, and there are other supplements too”, says Edvânia.

A study published in 2020 in the Brazilian journal of sports nutrition, entitled “Ergogenic and immune response to glutamine supplementation: A review”showed that glutamine was effective in preventing the reduction of the substance in intense exercise, but in common practices, it did not perform as well.

The researchers also found that the regular practice of physical exercise, by itself, already improves the response of each individual’s immune system. These data reinforce the need for a professional opinion when choosing to consume the supplement.









Is Glutamine Better Than Glucose?











In one of the videos, a man even said that glutamine was used more by the body than glucose, and that every human being should take it. Tainá explains that this data is not entirely true.

“Glucose is going to do a great job in our body, which is mainly to generate energy. Of course, our body is very smart, [na falta de glicose] it will use other sources, but it was created to be used from glucose. Glutamine, because it is an amino acid and is a protein, it can be used as a source of energy as well, but it was not made for that”, he explains.

And he adds: “So, I wouldn’t classify glutamine as the most important thing, it’s that thing, each one in its square, each one has its importance.”

Nutritionist Edvânia also says that it’s all a matter of balance, because the first source of energy is glucose, and our body needs it, and glutamine collaborates with the absorption of proteins, which are also essential.



* Intern at R7 under the supervision of Carla Canteras.



Does commuting to and from work count as exercise? See myths and truths about physical activities



