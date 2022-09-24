Can I earn money using PicPay?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

CNPJ Card: What is it and how to issue it?

PicPay is one of the largest fintechs in the country and, because of the growth of the digital wallet, it has been compared to the best digital banks in the country. One of the main reasons why the bank is so loved by people is the benefits offered to its customers.

Nowadays, any way to earn extra income is important for Brazilians, as the economic crisis continues to affect many people. The best part is that the user doesn’t have to pay for it. It is necessary for him to download the application, which is completely free, to start earning money.

For digital wallet customers, there are a few ways to earn money. So, see how to earn income with PicPay.

Invite friends

The app (available for Android and iOS) rewards users who refer new customers. For every referred person who opens an account, you will earn BRL 10. However, there is a referral limit of 55 friends, which means you can earn up to BRL 550.

Save money

For those who keep money in the PicPay digital wallet, there is a yield of 102% of the CDI, which is valid for amounts up to R$ 100 thousand. The account balance guarantees security in the form of federal government bonds. To start earning money, it is necessary to deposit into the account.

cashback

Another way to earn extra value with the app is to take advantage of the cashback promotions that the wallet offers. Cashback is carried out in several ways, such as payment of boletos, purchases in exclusive stores and payments in partner physical stores.

The company often notifies customers about new promotions and how much they can get back into their account. Depending on your profile, you can receive various promotions to encourage the use of the app, such as paying friends or bills and receiving partial refunds. Check out the company’s most popular options:

tickets;

Partner websites;

Accredited establishments;

Vehicle debts;

Electricity and water bills.

