“Can offer as a bargaining chip”; Corinthians ‘forgets’ João Victor, goes up and wants 25-year-old Brazilian

Sold by Corinthians to Benfica-POR for figures at the home of 8 million euros (around R$ 44 million), defender João Victor has not yet had a replacement in Vítor Pereira’s squad. A tall, strong athlete, sure of his characteristics and with resale potential is the ball of the year at CT Joaquim Grava. The conditions are favorable to Alvinegro Paulista.

Another case that is also worrying is the imminent departure of Robson Bambu. Down mainly with the Corinthians fans, the defender can say goodbye to the Club after the World Cup. SCCP’s top management knows that the 1st deal for 2023 could be the hiring of a defender, one of the sectors that the Club itself values ​​too much for safety, quality and talent.

previously placed on the list, Kanu returned to the subject: “Kanu has been receiving several surveys from clubs in Brazil and abroad. The Corinthians team is still interested in hiring Botafogo’s defender. His contract with Glorioso runs until 2025”, informed the Alvinegro Guide (@MateusGuiaA)through Twitter, during this week.

On the other hand, the São Paulo team has an ace up their sleeve that, if they want, they can offer as a bargaining chip: “Remembering that, recently, Botafogo showed interest in the defender Caetano. The athlete is in Goiás, but belongs to Corinthians. Initially, the Paulista team was not excited about a possible scenario of negotiation between the parties”, added the Guide.

Caetano is a rare defender in the ball market, mainly because he is left-handed and can also act as a left-back, which makes it easier for those who like to play with a line of three. On the other hand, Kanu has been embittering Fogão’s reserve, even with a renewed contract, and does not seem to excite Luis Castro. His departure is supported by some Botafogo fans, who want a new bet on the squad.