Captain Wagner and Elmano have 31%; Roberto Claudio, 20%

The newest search Real Time Big Datahired by Record TV, brings changes in the dispute for the Government of Ceará. In the new scenario verified by the institute, candidates Captain Wagner (UB) and Elmano Freitas (PT) appear numerically tied, both with 31% of voting intentions. Former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Claudio (PDT) is the third, with 20%.

Complete the list of those who scored Chico Malta (PCB) and Zé Batista (PSTU)with 1% each. Serley Leal (UP) did not reach 1%. Whites and nulls added up to 4%, while they do not know or did not respond, 12%.

In relation to the previous survey, released on September 13, PT increased by five points, from 26% to the current 31%. Wagner, in turn, dropped the same percentage, as he had registered 36%. Taking into account the numbers from the last survey, the pedestrian oscillated negatively from 22% to 20%.

see the numbers

Captain Wagner (UB): 31% (-5%)

Elmano de Freitas (PT): 31% (+5%)

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 20% (-2%)

Zé Batista (PSTU): 1% (+1%)

Chico Malta (PCB): 1% (+1%)

Serley Leal (UP): 0% (=)

Blanks and nulls: 4% (=)

Don’t know or didn’t answer: 12% (=)

The survey was carried out between the 21st and 22nd of September, interviewing 1,000 voters by telephone. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, while the estimated confidence level is 95%. The survey can be consulted on the Electoral Justice website under the code CE-09929/2022.

Second round simulation

Real Time Big Data also tested runoff scenarios with the highest-placed candidates. The new survey also brought changes, showing the PT candidate numerically ahead of Wagner and RC, although they are still tied by margin of error.

Scene 1

Captain Wagner (União Brasil): 44% (+1%)

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 37% (-3%)

Blanks and nulls: 10% (=)

Don’t know or didn’t answer: 9% (+2%)

Scenario 2

Elmano de Freitas (PT): 45% (+6%)

Captain Wagner (União Brasil): 42% (-3%)

Blanks and nulls: 6% (-2%)

Don’t know or didn’t answer: 7% (-1%)

Scenario 3

Elmano de Freitas (PT): 42% (+9%)

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 38% (=)

Blanks and nulls: 11% (-8%)

Don’t know or didn’t answer: 9% (-1%)

Elmano’s growth scenario was verified in other studies. In the survey released by Ipespe, hired by the THE PEOPLE, Wagner leads with 37%, followed by PT, who isolated himself in second place with 28%, and RC, with 19%. In the most recent round of Ipec, the PT candidate is in the lead with 30%, technically tied with the competitor from União Brasil, which has 29%. The former mayor of Fortaleza is third, with 22%.

About the subject









O POVO Research Aggregator

POVO+, O POVO’s Journalism and Education multistreaming platform, provides the Voting Intention Survey Aggregator. The tool provides a precise and broad understanding of the electoral process, with its nuances and trends.

Access the survey aggregator by clicking here.

The aggregator has numbers of the race towards the Presidency of the Republic, state government and Senate, in addition to the evaluation of the federal government and state governments.

The project was developed by DATADOC, the data center of the THE PEOPLE.

Follow the coverage of O POVO

Canal Eleções, with all the electoral coverage in Ceará and throughout Brazil: opovo.com.br/eleicoes-2022

Political Game Program: Tuesday, at 3 pm, with interviews with personalities from Ceará and Brazilian politics. Live on Youtube, twitter and Facebook of THE PEOPLE.

Political Game Podcast: Wednesday, at 10 am, with analysis of the week’s facts. Live, on Youtube and Facebook from THE PEOPLE. Also available on audio platforms: Apple podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and Radio Public

Follow Political Game on Twitter: @jogopolitico

Sign up to receive the O POVO Newsletter

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags