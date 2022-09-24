Captalys Fund has a negative monthly quota for the 1st time; understand

The first month with a negative quota since its creation in 2011 took place with the mark-to-market of assets concentrated in September

The president of Captalys says that the return is negative between 3% and 4% in the month

Some quota holders who will receive the redemptions are suffering an adjustment in the profitability of the quotas

The negative return in the largest private credit fund of the manager Captalys in September generated dissatisfaction from shareholders and rumors in the market. The first month with a negative quota since its creation in 2011 happened with the mark-to-market of assets concentrated last month, according to the executive president of the manager, Margot Greenman.

In an interview with broadcastshe stated that there was not a volume of irreversible losses that justifies the negative quota, something that happened with the re-pricing in the secondary market of assets that remunerate with pre-fixed rates.

“People [os investidores] are dissatisfied. And of course we are not satisfied with that. But it is a result of the higher interest rate, which directly and indirectly impacts assets, and also of reduced liquidity”, says Greenman.

The president of Captalys says that the return is negative between 3% and 4% in the month to date (22/09). This result directly affects the amount that will be pocketed by shareholders who asked to withdraw in March and who will receive their funds on September 30th. According to Greenman, they account for approximately R$190 million. The fund has a net worth of R$ 1.6 billion.

Liquidity

As it is a fund that buys only illiquid assets, the regulation has several locks to protect the liabilities (investors) and keep them adequate to the terms of the assets (private credit securities and fund quotas). One of these locks is that the shareholder can request redemption on only four dates of the year – the next one is September 30 – and that the redemption period for withdrawals greater than 1% of the fund is 180 days. Therefore, those who requested the redemption on March 30th will receive it on the 30th. In this fund, only professional investors can put money.

“Some quota holders who are going to receive the redemptions are suffering an adjustment in the profitability of the quotas”, says Greenman. In a quick account, the president of Captalys states that those shareholders who made the request for redemption on March 30th to receive on September 30th, as the redemption period is 180 days, will receive a yield of 1.5%.

She points out that, even with the negative variation of the quota in September, the profitability for those who made the redemption request in March is still positive. The percentage is well below the fund’s historical average return, which ranged from CDI +3% to CDI +7% since the fund’s inception, according to Greenman. On the manager’s website, the fund’s objective is to deliver CDI +6%.

“People are dissatisfied. But we hope to return to the historic level of profitability”, says Greenman, adding that all asset underwriting was done in September. The executive reinforces that the manager acts in accordance with all rules and regulations and “fulfilling the fiduciary duty”.

The mark-to-market of the portfolio that caused the negative variation in the shares in September brought a negative result because it concentrated, in a way, the re-pricing of the portfolio’s assets that suffered, directly and indirectly, with the rise in the Selic.

Greenman explains that, as a rule, the prices of the assets that make up the portfolio are reviewed – all illiquid – in September because it is the month that anticipates the periodic audit, always carried out in October. “We always mark-to-market before the audit. What doesn’t always happen is a dizzying 12-month hike in the prime rate,” Greenman said. “With the increase in the Selic from 2% to 13.75%, there was a very large re-pricing of illiquid assets in the secondary market.

withdrawals

One fear from market sources is that rumors circulating in the market about the fund’s losses would trigger further outflows. The next date for a ransom request is even next week, on September 30th. About this possibility, Greenman says that there is no way to predict, because the request is possible only on that day and the investor has no advantage in asking before. “Our biggest concern is that every shareholder is treated equally. But the market is not very cooperative. But we designed the background to be fair and fair to everyone. There is no way to arbitrate our fund”, he says.

In addition to the dates for the redemption request and the long term of payment, the fund established gatings. As every monthly report makes clear, ‘gating’ is a limitation on how much can be withdrawn from the fund in each redemption window. “In the event that redemption requests represent an amount equal to or greater than 20% of the Fund’s PL, there will be a proportional apportionment of the amount to be paid among the shareholders. The excess amount will be automatically processed in the next request window.”

“I had investors who promised billions if we didn’t put the ‘gating’. But we don’t give up because we understand that no one should take advantage of others by leaving before. This mechanism is unusual in the Brazilian market, which is not, shall we say, very cooperative,” said Greenman.

IPO canceled

As market conditions worsened, Captalys suspended the initial public offering (IPO) it planned to make. The company was one of the companies that decided to put a brake on the plan to go public on the Stock Exchange this year. With low market confidence and high interest rates, which encourage migration to fixed income, many projects debuting on the stock exchange were postponed.

