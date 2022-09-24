Caught in the act, Tarcísio de Freitas is humiliated in a TV interview

Felipe Machadoi Felipe Machado – https://istoe.com.br/autor/felipe-machado/ 09/23/2022 – 9:05 am Share

During an interview at a TV studio, the reporter asks Tarcísio de Freitas where the candidate for governor of São Paulo votes. A simple, banal question. Any citizen over 16 years of age, complying with their democratic obligations, knows how to answer where their polling place is.

Surprised like a boy who is caught cheating on the test, Tarcísio looks at nothing, not knowing the answer. This man is running for governor of São Paulo – but he doesn’t even know where to vote.

“A school there”, he replies, embarrassed, with a shaky look in his eyes.

“Do you know the neighborhood? Just to let us know which school it is”, amends the interviewer, trying to help.

Awkward silence. Tarcísio de Freitas, candidate for governor of the most populous, rich and powerful state in Brazil, doesn’t even know where he votes, the name of the school, or the neighborhood.

“Did it get over your head?”, the interviewer repeats, feeling sorry for the situation in which she unwittingly put the interviewee.

“He fled… to… head”, murmurs Tarcísio. He was caught in the act.

This pathetic situation occurs for a single reason: Tarcísio parachuted here. He never lived in São José dos Campos, where he managed, who knows how, to register his electoral domicile. He doesn’t know what São Paulo is, he doesn’t have the slightest idea of ​​the problems that São Paulo citizens face, he doesn’t even have the slightest idea what he’s going to do as governor. He only carries out, like the common soldier that he is, the unscrupulous orders of his boss, Jair Bolsonaro.

São Paulo doesn’t need people like that. In fact, São Paulo does not accept people like that. Those who come here to get along, to deceive the people of São Paulo, are sent back without forgiveness. We like to receive people from all over the world, we are the best hosts on the planet. But we are talking about decent, straight people who come here to work, to dream of a better life for their family.

We don’t want those who come here to take advantage of the situation, or to carry out missions of a dubious nature. We welcome migrants and immigrants willing to build a more fraternal, fairer and richer São Paulo, brick by brick, with sincerity and without opportunism. Tarcísio obtaining the electoral domicile here is a disgrace for the people of São Paulo. That is why the Public Ministry of São Paulo requested the opening of a police investigation to determine whether Tarcísio committed fraud when registering his candidacy. Tarcísio is as much from São Paulo as the militias of Barra da Tijuca.

The other disastrous consequence of Tarcício de Freitas’ candidacy is that the largest state in the country runs the risk of becoming a depository for Bolsonarista losers. As soon as he is evicted from the Planalto Palace, Bolsonaro and his troupe of failures will try at all costs to maintain a system of privileges – and some kind of immunity – so they don’t get arrested or go back to their mediocre existences. What can happen then? They will try to lodge in the secretariat of the State of São Paulo, not to work, not to build anything positive, but to hide from their swindles.

The vote against Tarcísio de Freitas is essential. And I have just one message for Tarcísio: in the next interview, see if you can memorize the information better before entering the studio. Here we don’t like incompetent people.