César Filho revealed what he heard from Ana Hickmann backstage

Caesar Son He is one of the best known journalists and presenters in the country. The professional is in RecordTV 17 years ago, where he presents “Hoje em Dia” alongside Ana Hickmann, Ticiane Pinheiro and Renata Alves.

In interview ‘Program of all Programs’, the presenter recalled his trajectory on TV and radio and told how his professional life was over the years. Furthermore, during the conversation with Dani Bavoso and Flávio Ricco he revealed something that Ana Hickmann was talking about behind the scenes of Hoje em Dia, which was crucial for the team.

The presenters have been together for eight years in charge of the attraction and, according to César Filho, it is not something very easy. “Staying eight years in the air with the same formation is not easy. There are programs with a duo of presenters that do not work out of vanity or rivalry. With us, that doesn’t exist, we are really a family”, he began.

According to the presenter, because of this, his colleague had a crucial attitude to maintain their rapport. “Ana had the idea of ​​creating a lunch and dinner schedule among the team to promote rapport between them. She said that we had to reach a point where, when we look at each other, we know what the other wants. With that, we formed an extraordinary team inside and outside TV”, revealed César Filho.

QUIT CAREER

In the chat, the journalist also said that he thought about giving up his career in communication when he became unemployed. At the time, he worked at TV Manchete and despaired when the station closed, as it was a very difficult period.

“No one gave me a chance. I called everyone, created programs, spent the night with ideas, but it wasn’t working. While I was at Disney, in the United States, I thought about staying there, but Silvio Santos was invited to take over SBT”, revealed César Filho.