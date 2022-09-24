César Filho reveals a proposal he has already received from Globo

The journalist revealed that he left Globo to earn 3 times more than the anchor of Jornal Nacional earned at the time.

current anchor of Nowadaysat record, Caesar Son has a vast curriculum with stints on other TV stations and even on the radio. However, few should remember the journalist’s passage through the Globeeven in the 1980s. In a recent interview, the journalist recalled that he was invited to be an anchor for SP2, but had to decline the proposal.

The presenter of Record revealed the matter in an interview for the ‘Programa de Todos os Programas’, led by Flávio Ricco and Dani Bavoso on Portal R7.

Asked about the reason for leaving Fantástico, in 1989, the veteran said that he had been invited to present the second edition of SPTV, which is currently called SP2 and is led by José Roberto Burnier. However, César Filho received an even better offer to be a poster boy for a famous department store.

“I had a proposal to make SP2, here in São Paulo, which is journalism at night, and at the same time I had worked with a communications director of a magazine here in São Paulo, called Mappy. They needed another poster boy. They did tests with several presenters and I did too. Then I had the proposal to do both the Mappy commercials and SP2″, began the veteran.

“At the time, for me to do TV Mulher and Fantástico, I earned 7 million cruzeiros. Oh, Mappy’s initial offer, it was a 5-year contract that I started out earning 32 million cruzeiros. I had nothing to do and went to talk to Boni. I didn’t know which direction to take“, continued the journalist, recalling the conversation he had with the director of Globo.

“I arrived at Boni and told him: ‘You are the only person who can help me’. He said this to me: ‘You get 7, I can only pay you 9 for you to do SP2, because Cid [Moreira] win 11′. I never forget that. So I was going to earn 3 times more than Cid earned on Jornal Nacional“, attested César Filho.

“He told me: ‘Go and do it’ [o contrato com o Mappy]. But he taught me, he does his stocking, saves money and then I chose to make this contract because it was the chance to buy a house for my mother and I saw a totally different universe. I don’t regret doing it, I think I was very happy with these choices and with the freedom I had after not being so tied to one vehicle.“, concluded the presenter of Record.