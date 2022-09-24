Chay Suede shares a photo with her mother and her appearance is impressive

Heartthrob’s mother drew attention because of her appearance

The actor Chay Suede surprised everyone by sharing a rare photo with his mother on his social networks.

O Globo heartthrob left the followers impressed by appearing with the mother Herica Godoy in a post on his Instagram this Friday (23).

The actor took advantage of the matriarch’s birthday to pay her a beautiful tribute, but what caught the eye was Herica’s youthful appearance. In the picture, the mother-in-law of Laura Neiva is all smiles hugging her son and, despite completing another year of life, still beautiful and looking brand new.

“I love you, and I love seeing you unfold and change each year, each day. Your hunger for life whets my appetite. I learn so much from you. Congratulations on your day, mom! May God bless you always in everything you do,” Chay Suede wrote in the caption.

The publication received a flurry of comments from many people praising the beauty of the heartthrob’s mother. “What a wonderful mother! Long live!!!”, wrote Sabrina Sato. “How beautiful!!!”, praised the actress Drica Moraes. “Congratulations to this beautiful mama!” said Mel Fronckowiak.“Mother? They look like brothers,” said one follower.

It is worth remembering that the actor will soon be back on the small screen. Chay is in the cast of “Travessia”, a soap opera that will replace “Pantanal” next month.

DECLARATION TO WIFE

Last Wednesday (21) the actor paid tribute to another important woman in his life: his wife Laura Neiva. The famous used his social networks to celebrate his beloved’s birthday and released a series of photos of the actress accompanied by a beautiful statement.

“My good life. My Laura. My best part is you, my teacher of everything I need to learn. My faults are completed in what you naturally are, and in the new things you haven’t even realized you know yet. I love you with all my body and my heart. Happy birthday, may God bless you and keep your generous, humble and sincere heart like that,” wrote Chay Suede.