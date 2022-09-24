Check out before and after Iran Malfitano in the game

In just 10 days of confinement in “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV), there are pawns who are inventing one fad after another. Iran Malfitano, 40, arrived on the rural reality show sporting a large and voluminous natural beard, with dark strands and shades of gray.

With just a few days, the former heartthrob of “Malhação” (TV Globo) bleached his entire beard. The person responsible for the ‘work’ was Ingrid Ohara. In addition to Iran, she also bleached Bruno Tálamo’s eyebrow and beard — first eliminated from the game.

Fazenda 2022: Iran Malfitano shows tattoo in honor of Ayrton Senna Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Still not satisfied, Iran decided to innovate. Just two days after leaving his beard discolored, the actor shaved it off almost entirely, leaving only his mustache. He didn’t stop there. He even boosted the bleach to make it platinum. It was the end point of the yellowed wires.

The Farm 2022: Which style best suits Iran Malfitano? vote again Total of 10 wishes

Want to see the fire in the hay? Get all the information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”

Watch the documentary ‘Realities: Brazil on TV’