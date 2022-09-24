Cherry Valentine of RuPaul’s Drag Race dies at 28

George Warddrag queen known for participating in the second season of the British version of Ru Paul’s Drag Race with the stage name of Cherry Valentine, died on Sunday (18), at the age of 28.

The news was given by the artist’s family to the local press and shared by the BBC this Friday (23). The cause of death was not disclosed and Ward’s loved ones asked for patience and prayers.

“This will be a profound shock to most people and we understand that there is no easy way to announce this. Like your family, we are still processing the death and our lives will never be the same again,” the statement reads.

The note ends with a declaration of love for him, who identified as a gender-fluid person. “We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is your patience and your prayers at this time. We love you, Georgie.”

George Ward from RuPaul’s Drag Race was also a nurse

In 2015, five years before gaining notoriety for starring in the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in the UK, George Ward, aka Cherry Valentine, studied to become a psychiatric nurse, eventually working at the National Health Service.

In December 2020, after starting his career as a drag queen, he was announced as one of 12 participants in the reality show, broadcast by BBC Three. Already famous, she won her own documentary, Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud, which addresses the impact that the itinerant life her family led had on her trajectory.