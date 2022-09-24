China gives Ukraine support for territorial integrity at UN – News









Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted on social media on Friday that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi showed “China’s respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Yi also conveyed “his rejection of the use of force as a means of resolving differences” between the countries.

For its part, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account only posted a photo of the two ministers shaking hands, with the countries’ flags behind, without any comment.

Wang’s words, transcribed by Kuleba, do not represent a major change in China’s attitude, especially as they do not include the slightest criticism directed at Russia and therefore do not reflect any change in the equidistance that Beijing has tried to show in this war.











While some relevant countries, such as India, seem to show more and more differences with Russia, this is not the case with China, which even last Thursday (22) at the Security Council once again showed ambiguity in defending the principle territorial integrity, recalling once again the need to understand Russia’s reasons.

In any case, if there is any change in this biased neutrality towards Russia, it will be necessary to wait until next Saturday (24), when Yi will have the floor at the General Assembly and, thus, be able to define position in a week in which the Russian president , Vladimir Putin, gave a new twist with the mobilization of 300 thousand reservists and the announcement of two referendums on the annexation to Russia of several Ukrainian regions.





