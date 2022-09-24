Chinese spy tries to steal secrets from the world’s biggest plane engine and will be tried

Photo: GE





A Chinese intelligence agent faces up to 50 years in US prison after trying to obtain data on the GE9X, the world’s largest aviation engine, which powers the Boeing 777X. To achieve his goal, the spy approached a GE employee, whose identity is kept secret, and received some documents.

movie story

The spy kept a detailed diary of all his steps and conversations on his iPhone, as well as uploading all important documents to the cloud. When he was captured, US agents had access to everything and the material was included in the case file, which will be tried in November.

The entire story has as its protagonist the agent identified as Xu, who has worked for the Chinese secret service for more than ten years. The documents show that he got in touch with people he expected information from, through the help of a colleague at Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics. One of them is a GE engineer with Chinese roots who specializes in composite materials.

These materials play a central role in the GE9X. The blades and engine nacelle are made of composite materials: hardened carbon fibers impregnated with resin of great lightness and resistance. Lighter engines mean planes can carry more passengers or more cargo and fly farther on less fuel. Added to this is safety: material fatigue sets in later.

Journalists from Bloomberg Businessweek reviewed the court documents, which could certainly be turned into a successful spy film, for revealing in detail how Chinese manufacturing works.





Focus on Xu

Xu’s first contact with his contact came through an invitation to a lecture in China, which apparently would resemble a normal appointment. However, quickly Chinese interlocutors began to show a suspicious attitude, asking details of the GE employee’s work and asking for more details.

The engineer repeatedly pointed out that he was not allowed to share non-public information about his company. After the lecture, he welcomed Xu to his hotel, who presented him with two cases of tea, along with a $3,500 fee for the lecture and reimbursement of travel expenses. The two kept in touch.

But suddenly something changed. After initially not wanting to reveal any secrets, the engineer was suddenly more than willing to do so, even asking what exactly Xu might need. The GE engineer even said that he needed to “leak” the documents quickly, before the company suspected anything. It was bait.

The sudden change of heart did not make Xu suspicious, but it was part of the FBI’s strategy, which supported the GE employee every step of the way in communicating with the Chinese agent.





How the FBI got on the case

Because everything can be tracked in the digital age, in preparing his presentation, the GE engineer downloaded five company files that were under US export control protection to his laptop.

This immediately caused data leak alerts to sound in GE’s information security arena. Although he did not share the files with anyone else in China, taking them into the country violated US law. He also violated company policy by failing to notify GE Aviation of the talk and then lost his job.

Given the suspicion of leaking industrial information, the FBI was called by the aviation company. The officers then organized the investigation and called the engineer for an initial meeting, at which time he hired a lawyer and agreed to cooperate with the investigation. This is how the authorities were able to lure Chinese agent Xu out of China.

Already playing a role, the former GE employee invited Xu to a meeting to deliver important information directly. “Is there any other information that might interest you?”asked in one of the conversations. “I mean, I can look around and get ready“.





The prison and discoveries

On Easter Monday 2018, there was a meeting in Brussels and Xu was captured, along with his phone and laptop. On his iPhone, Xu had documented in detail for years how he and his colleagues worked. For the US, this information is extremely valuable and an extradition agreement signed with the EU ensured that the Chinese were taken to American territory.

While digging through Xu’s cell phone, investigators also solved another espionage case. The Leap engine of the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX, developed by GE in conjunction with Safran, was also targeted by the Chinese secret service. In 2013, Xu tried to get information from a Safran employee’s computer through a Trojan file. The attempt failed.

Judgment

On November 5, 2021, the jury convicted Xu of conspiracy and attempt to commit industrial espionage and steal trade secrets. He faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison and a $5 million fine if his sentence is announced on November 15, 2022.



