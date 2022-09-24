Chocolate Pepper Actors Left Us in 20 Years

+Nicole Bahls talks about sex life and shocks with details: “Sausage water in bed”

Chocolate com Pimenta will return to the small screens of Globo, one of the most remarkable soap operas in the history of the station was shown for the first time 20 years ago.

As time goes by, many actors from Chocolate with Pepper have already left us but you had no idea even what they had passed away.

Below, check out the names and characters of the actors who have already left us and who have marked history in Chocolate with Pimenta

JORGE FERNANDO

Jorge Fernando played the Clown Crispim, the actor was well known for his performances in Globo’s own soap operas, but gained notoriety in Chocolate com Pimenta.

He passed away in 2019, aged 64, he suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of a complete aortic dissection.

The artist worked at Globo since the 70s and directed more than 30 productions, including the soap operas Rainha da Sucata (1990) and Alma Gêmea (2005). His last work as an actor and director was in 2019, when he was in front of Verão 90, a 7pm serial.

MIRIAM PIRES

Miriam Pires played the midwife in Chocolate with Pimenta, the actress died at age 77, in September 2004, a victim of toxoplasmosis.

He was last in Senhora do Destino (2004). His other works were Kubanacan (2003), Women in Love (2003), Um Anjo Fell from Heaven (2001), Uga Uga (2000), among other titles.

CARLOS ALBERTO

Judge Almerindo participated few times in the plot. The actor, Carlos Alberto died in May 2007, aged 82, from cancer.

Chocolate com Pimenta was his last TV appearance. In the 60s and 70s, he was the heartthrob of the soap operas Um Rosto de Mulher (1965), Eu Compro Esta Mulher (1966), O Rei dos Ciganos (1966), A Sombra de Rebeca (1967), Passo dos Ventos (1968) and The Bridge of Sighs (1969).

He also worked at Manchete, starring in Brida (1998), Mandacaru (1997), Xica da Silva (1996), Kananga do Japão (1989).