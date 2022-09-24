Ciro calls PT members ‘Nazis’ and claims that the political system prefers ‘Satan’ to him

According to the pedetista, opponents want to exterminate him and are disrespectful to him.

ERNANI OGATA/CODE19/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Ciro Gomes (PDT) is a candidate for the presidency of the Republic; he appears in third place in the polls



Amid a series of exchanges of attacks in the final stretch of the electoral race, the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) stated that members of the EN are “Nazis”, during a sabbath held by the newspaper “Correio Braziliense”. A former ally of the PT members, the former finance minister has been harshly criticizing the party’s candidate, Squid. “I feel like an object of extermination guy. They don’t want to defeat me, they want to exterminate me. Me, with almost 40 years of help with these bums. They have no respect or shame. They are really Nazis, and they keep accusing Bolsonaro of being a fascist, which he is too.” Ciro also said that Lula and Bolsonaro are two sides of the same coin and that worshiping politicians is “a stupid thing for people”. For him, the political system “wants to see Satan, but it doesn’t want to see me in the presidency”. “Lula’s corrupting power is something that has no limit, he remains a person I no longer know. A guy that I have had a respectful friendship for 30, 40 years, but he became a corrupter without reservation or limit”, he added.