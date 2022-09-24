City Group promises to invest BRL 1 billion in Bahia’s SAF; see proposal details

The terms of Grupo City’s bid to buy Bahia have finally been revealed, after nearly a year of negotiations. On Friday night (23), the tricolor board presented the offer made by the Arab fund to the board members. The meeting took place at the club’s museum, in Fonte Nova.

According to the proposal, the City Group promises to provide R$ 1 billion for 90% of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) that will be constituted by the Squadron. The money will be divided for three purposes: buying players, responsible for half of the amount; payment of debts; and others, which includes investment in infrastructure, basic categories and working capital. The breakdown provided for in the contract is as follows:

R$ 500 million for the purchase of players;

R$ 300 million for the payment of debts;

R$ 200 million for infrastructure, basic categories, working capital, among others.

The term for the amount to be invested is 15 years. However, the expectation is that most of it will be done in the first five years. In addition, there is a contractual obligation that the foreign fund must maintain a payroll of R$120 million per year or 60% of SAF’s gross revenue (excluding player transfers), whichever is greater.

Taking as a reference the year 2021, the last year in which Bahia played in the Série A of the Brasileirão, when the club’s salary sheet was around R$ 6 million/month, the amount proposed with the SAF represents an increase of about 50 %.

Regarding the current debts that the club has, they will be settled, and the SAF itself will be in charge of negotiating with creditors. It is worth remembering that the agreement signed with Banco Opportunity provides that, in the event of a SAF, Bahia has the obligation to pay the debt amount at once (R$ 35 million).

The contract also provides for the possibility for the investor (Grupo City) to buy another 5% of Bahia, reaching 95%, for R$ 1 billion. Despite the reduction in participation, the association will not lose the rights that were initially established.

Another point that was established is that the association has priority in the repurchase of SAF shares.

Identity maintained

A point of concern among some fans, Bahia’s identity will be preserved. The agreement provides that symbols, such as colors, anthem, coat of arms, nicknames, will be under the responsibility of the association. Changes will only be made by decision of the partners.

In addition, as the Bahia brand will continue to be owned by the association, SAF will pay R$2.5 million in annual royalties for its use. Grupo City will also continue to carry out programs currently carried out by Bahia, such as the Bermuda and Camisa partner plan, the Dignidade aos Ídolos project and the sale of popular uniforms.

Regarding the administration, with the sale to the fund, the City Group will command men’s, women’s and youth football. The project stipulates that the SAF will be managed by a Board of Directors made up of six representatives. Five of them nominated by City and one by the association (Bahia).

Executive director and responsible for managing the clubs of the City Group, the Spaniard Ferran Soriano participated in the meeting. He spoke only to the counselors. After the first part of the meeting, which was restricted to the Council only, the club broadcast live and the president Guilherme Bellintani spoke about the negotiation over the course of a year.

“We never put the amount invested as a central point. We always said that we were not looking for a check. For us, if the partner is good, we are more interested in that than in a partner who is not secure and makes a financially greater offer. “.

Next steps

Despite the presentation, the meeting with the Deliberative Council was informal so that the executive board could list the main points of the offer. From now on, the agency will analyze the document (more than 500 pages) to issue an opinion. The Fiscal Council will also have access.

After this process, the Deliberative Council will convene the Extraordinary General Assembly (AGE) in which the members will vote on whether or not to sell the club.