City Group promises to raise Bahia’s payroll to almost ‘half Flamengo’

Another Brazilian club is about to become a Sociedad Anónima do Futebol (SAF). Bahia reached an agreement with the City Group, but now it depends on the approval of the club’s deliberative bodies.

This Friday (23), information emerged about the volume of investment that the group led by the Sheikhs of the United Arab Emirates intends to make. According to the Goal portal, it will be approximately R$ 650 million, but 40% will be used to pay the association’s debts.

The article signed by Raisa Simplício, Raul Moura and Thiago Fernandes informs that the City Group plans to raise Bahia’s monthly payroll to R$ 15 million. As a reference, Flamengo, the largest newspaper in Brazil, spends around R$ 36 million per month.

With the new values, Bahia would reach the G7 among the clubs that spend the most on the professional team. In this 2022 Series B, the club from Salvador spends about R$ 2.5 million per month on player salaries. The new value would be a 600% increase.

Bahia will be number two among the clubs in the City Group

The Goal portal also reveals that Grupo City should treat Bahia as the second club in its network of associations around the world. Only Manchester City, from England, will have a bigger annual budget than the Brazilian club.

Bahia will also receive great investment in the base divisions and in structure. The agreement also provides that the City Group will not be able to change the colors, name, badge or models of the Bahia club’s uniforms. In the deal, the City Group will have control of 90% of the shares of SAF while Bahia will have 10%.

With 51 points, Bahia is in third place in Série B of the Brazilian Championship, but has not yet secured access to the first division. With eight rounds to go, the Bahian club needs 19 more points to guarantee a presence in the 2023 Serie A.

