Claudia Raia sends a message to those who did not like the pregnancy: ‘What a shame’

Reproduction/Globe – 09/15/2022 Claudia Raia

Cláudia Raia announced her third pregnancy last Monday (19). However, the actress received some criticism for getting pregnant at the age of 55. In an interview with Fantástico, which will air on Sunday (25), the actress sends a message to critics.

“So, for those who don’t like it, what a pity, because you could be enjoying it with me”, points out Claudia Raia, in the conversation with Renata Ceribelli.

Despite the inconvenience of haters, the actress’s family is thrilled with the news of the new pregnancy. “All very happy, because we love babies, we love children. All of us. It’s a wave of love to die for.”

Claudia Raia is pregnant with her first child with Jarbas Homem de Mello, 53.

With the announcement, the artist’s name ended up in the most commented on Twitter. The netizens of the social network joked about the new name of the baby.

The reason for the joke is that Claudia Raia is pointed out as an influencer of baby names. As a result of her marriage to actor Edson Celulari, the artist had two children, Enzo and Sophia, names that have become extremely popular in recent years.

Asked about the name of the new baby, the dancer laughs and says that she will continue to be of Italian origin.

“We still don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl. So there are some names going around, but I can say that the Italian saga continues: maybe Pietra, Matteo, Lucca, is out there.”

In addition to the name, the couple is in the phase of trying to guess the sex of the baby. Claudia remains neutral, but her partner Jarbas bets he’s a boy. The full interview with the couple will air on Sunday (25), at 8:30 pm (Brasilia), on TV Globo.

+ “AUÊ” is iG Gente’s entertainment program. With a presentation by Kadu Brandão and comments from the writing team, the program airs every Friday at 12 pm on YouTube, with retransmission on the portal’s social networks.





