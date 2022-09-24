Commentator Fábio Sormani is fired from ESPN

ESPN fired today (23) the commentator Fábio Sormani, who was part of the fixed cast of the daily program “F90”. O UOL found that the decision was made after a complaint of homophobia to the compliance area (which takes care of compliance with rules and standards of conduct) of the company.

According to the report, a homophobic joke was made in a bathroom inside the company, with witnesses. The employee to whom the sentence was said made a formal complaint and, after analyzing the case, the compliance area classified the act as homophobia.

Fábio Sormani was contacted by the report, but said he could not speak at the moment. The article will be updated in case of comment from the commentator.

ESPN’s press office sent the following note: “Journalist Fábio Sormani is no longer part of the commentator team for Disney’s sports channels. We thank you for all your efforts and wish you success in your new professional stage.”

Sormani was a commentator on the program “F90”, which airs in the early afternoons from Monday to Friday. He has not been in today’s attraction (23). Hired by Fox Sports in 2013, he was one of the names kept in the migration to ESPN, starting in 2021.

Sormani was live on yesterday’s “F90”. Among other subjects, he analyzed Cruzeiro’s return to Serie A. In addition to being a commentator on television, he subscribed to a blog on the ESPN website. The last publication on the page was on Wednesday, in which he revealed problems with payments for image rights at Santos.

The journalist has more than 40 years of career. He has worked at Folha da Tarde and Folha de S.Paulo, in addition to the magazine Placar. On television, he worked on Record, SBT, Sportv and Bandeirantes. The veteran has also collaborated with the iG portal and had experiences on radio stations Bandeirantes, Record and Jovem Pan.

Last Wednesday (21), Felippe Facincani was also terminated from ESPN due to internal problems.