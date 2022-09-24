Company launches airline tickets in NFT, which allow resale and passenger exchange

The Argentine low cost airline FlyBondi will be the first airline to adopt blockchain technology in commercial operations, making its airline tickets available in NFT format. The company announced that it will start sales through the TravelX website, using the USDC cryptocurrency. The initiative can be considered revolutionary, both for the world of technology and for tourism.

For the customer, this makes the exchange or transfer of the ticket to a new holder less bureaucratic. Anyone who has an NFT ticket and cannot travel for some reason can sell it on the open market or simply transfer it to someone else within 3 days of the flight. Thus, the price paid can be recovered and there is still a chance of making a profit when the tickets change in value.

In this case of the sale for a higher value, a percentage is automatically transferred to the company that issued the ticket, according to the rules established in smart contract – or smart contract. TravelX shared an example of a sale where the commission on a ticket would be around 11%.

FlyBondi informed that the purchase of tokenized tickets with USDC will be made available through the TravelX website, using the Binance Pay wallet. But in the coming months, other means of payment and virtual wallets will become available. In the system, tickets can be purchased, transferred, resold or auctioned. Along with the launch, exclusive promotions and discounts will also be offered.

The company said that the idea is that the new system can provide a much more flexible experience to travelers, generating new sources of revenue and a good reduction in transaction costs for airlines, such as a reduction in server expenses. that currently store digital versions of tickets, in addition to bringing more security to the process of verifying the authenticity of tickets.

This movement could also generate a new market for decentralized transactions in the sector: that of airline ticket resellers – which would end up making the market more competitive and, consequently, more advantageous for travelers.

On the other hand, if the company actually allows the free transfer of tickets between passengers, it could open the way to a parallel market for money changers. As with tickets, for example, they could buy most of the tickets for the most sought-after flights and resell them at more expensive prices to other passengers.

But what is NFT?

Now you ask me: “Duda, but ‘what the hell’ is NFT?” Well, first of all, the acronym NFT stands for “Non fungible token”. In good Portuguese, “non-fungible token”, that is, it cannot be replaced. By definition, NFT is a unique digital code, which makes something in the real world – such as an image, a song or an airline ticket – be identified and cannot be replaced by something similar.

With an NFT, the item becomes like a unique work of art, which can even be reproduced, but never duplicated. Like countless copies of a famous painting such as the Mona Lisa, the NFT ensures that there is only one original, even if it is not in the Louvre Museum.

NFTs have become popular in the collectibles market, where the logic is simple: the rarer, the more expensive. But to certify that an article is really valuable, it is necessary for an expert to analyze it, right? NFTs, roughly speaking, are like those rare football cards from the 60s or 70s, but with three differences: they are digital, they are really exclusive and no one needs to analyze them to know they are authentic. That’s because, what we call a “token”, is the product itself – the rare card of the cup – in a digital version and which has such a complex identification that it is impossible to be copied and confused – this makes it a truly unique piece .

In this sense, digital collectibles have become a fever in the world of cryptocurrency transactions and several celebrities are already investing in these “exclusive pieces” – and I will tell you, they are not cheap! The most curious thing is that the images can be reproduced by literally anyone who takes a screenshot, but they can never be confused, since the original has this identifying information that makes it unique.

Now it is easier to understand that, in the case of tickets, the advantages have much more to do with the purchase and sale transactions, which leave the traditional scenario and go to the digital world and, in a way, more uncomplicated. In addition, as already mentioned, it guarantees the authenticity of the tickets and saves expenses with servers to store the data of the digital tickets.

The real thing is that this mechanism is gaining new universes and starting to be used in a more practical way – there is the example of FlyBondi, which can expand in the airline market. This is proof that technologies, when properly used, can cause revolutions in different scenarios – and it is very likely that the low cost initiative will inspire other industries to apply similar solutions, adapted to their contexts.

Honestly, I still haven’t absorbed the idea of ​​NFTs as popularized. But I understand that it is an investment. I’m glad they’re finally giving the technology a really interesting role… But let’s wait and see how airlines will receive the idea, shall we?