Confirmed! Electric car owner will have 50% discount on IPVA

Thousands of drivers will be covered by a new benefit announced last Thursday, 22nd. eletric cars of the city of São Paulo will have 50% discount on VAT (Motor Vehicle Ownership Tax).

The news was announced by the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, on the last day of Expo Fenabrave.

Until the implementation of the measure, the discount was worth only for electrified vehicles with a value of up to R$ 150 thousand. In addition, the IPVA was paid in full, with a deduction from the discount on the IPTU (Imposto Predial e Territorial Urbano).

The benefit now covers all electric models, regardless of their price, but the return is limited to R$3,300. For this, the city government gives up its share in the collection of the tribute.

“People who purchase electric vehicles in the city of São Paulo, and who place them here, will be entitled to a discount on the part that would be the responsibility of the municipality”, said the mayor.

The purpose of the measure is to encourage the purchase of electrified vehicles. According to Nunes, the municipal government’s plan is to replace at least 30% of the capital’s bus fleet (2,600 vehicles) with electric vehicles by 2024.