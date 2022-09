Conmebol released, this Friday (23), the ticket prices for the final of the Copa Libertadores, between athletic and Flamengowhich takes place on October 29, at 5:30 pm, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Tickets go on sale from 5pm on the Eleven Tickets website. However, in this first stage, only residents of Ecuador will be able to buy. For the others, Conmebol will still disclose a date.

Hurricane and Flamengo will be entitled to 12,400 tickets each, intended for direct sale to their fans.

There are two different prices. Category 2 costs US$245 (R$1,342, in today’s conversion). In category 3, which are reserved for finalist clubs, the value is 142 dollars (R$ 778).

Seats will be in the North bleachers, for Atletico fans, and South, for Flamengo fans, at the Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo stadium, which has a total capacity of around 50,000 people.

The other fans of the two teams who want to buy tickets for the Libertadores final and cannot get it in the reserved sectors will be able to purchase in other spaces, but they will have to wait a little longer.

Category 2 is reserved until the 30th of September only for residents of Ecuador. After that, the sale will be open to other fans, from any country.

Athletico and Flamengo fans will have sectors behind the goals. | Disclosure / CONMEBOL

Complete package

Conmebol will provide complete packages for fans, with tickets, transport and accommodation. The combo, however, has not yet released more information about it, nor values. The trend is that in the coming days they will announce how to buy and how much the package will cost.

Fourth Final of Libertadores in a single game

This is the fourth edition of Libertadores with a single ending. In 2019, Flamengo was champion over River Plate in Peru. In 2020, Palmeiras beat Santos at Maracanã and, finally, in 2021, the São Paulo team once again lifted the cup, beating Flamengo in Uruguay.