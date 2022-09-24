CONMEBOL sets referee for Copa Sudamericana final between São Paulo and Independiente del Valle

Wilmar Roldán during the 2018 World Cup in Russia Getty Images

Decision of the South American tournament will be on October 1, at 5 pm, at the Mario Kempes Stadium, in Córdoba, Argentina.

Sao Paulo and Independiente del Valle face each other on October 1, at 5 pm, in Córdoba, Argentina, by the decision of the Copa Sudamericana. For the confrontation, Conmebol defined the arbitration.

The referee will be Wilmar Roldánfrom Colombia, who will have his compatriots as assistants Alexander Guzman and Wilmar Navarro.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The VAR will be operated by Julio Bascuñanfrom Chile, which will have the Chilean Juan Larathe Colombian John Leon and the uruguayan Leodan Gonzalez.

Wilmar Roldán has two editions of world Cup in the curriculum, in 2014 and 2018. In all, there were four matches refereed.

In competitions in South America are 112 games. 95 for the CONMEBOL Libertadores, 15 by South America and two for the South American Recopa.

São Paulo and Independiente del Valle are looking to win the continental tournament twice. O Tricolor won their first trophy in 2012, while the Ecuadorians won in 2019.