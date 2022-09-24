Contaminated pasta arrived at restaurants – Gerais

USP grade propylene glycol that Bassar, the animal nutrition industry, claims to have purchased from Tecno Clean, from Contagem: a supplier to the mining company claims to have sold additives that are not allowed to be used in food (photo: Bassar Petfood/Disclosure)

Batches of oriental noodles that were made with propylene glycol contaminated by monoethylene glycol have already reached restaurants. The products by the São Paulo company Keishi, produced between July 25 and August 24 of this year, were banned from sale by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), but the production had already been sold by the industry to establishments in So Paulo. On its website, which was taken down, the manufacturer claimed to be a supplier to 40 restaurants in São Paulo that serve oriental food.

Yesterday, by means of a note, the industry informed that, when it was notified by Anvisa, it no longer kept stock of the lots indicated for collection. Also according to the manufacturer, even though they are products manufactured about a month ago, so far there is no information on damages to the health of consumers. “Keishi j has contacted customers to collect and track the products belonging to this batch,” the company said.

After the suspicion that the contaminated substance entered the company’s production line, restaurants that had Keishi as a supplier published on social networks about the suspension of the use of pasta in their menus. The products are used in dishes of Japanese and Thai culture, such as lmen, gyoza and udon.

contamination

In an official letter, Anvisa explained that the measure to suspend the sale of Keishi’s pasta was taken after inspections carried out at the factory. The study found that the propylene glycol supplied by Tecno Clean Industrial Ltd., from the same batch contaminated by monoethylene glycol that intoxicated and killed dogs when entering the composition of snacks, was used in the production line of the manufacturer of products for human consumption.

Investigations in all human food industries using the additive began after more than 100 dogs showed symptoms of monoethylene glycol intoxication after consuming treats from the Bassar Pet Food company.

Even if allowed, the use of propylene glycol is only authorized for certain foods. According to the Health Surveillance, the product should not be used in the production of pasta. “Many industries use propylene glycol in their refrigeration processes, where there is no direct contact with the food. Therefore, when propylene glycol is used only in the refrigeration process, there is not necessarily a risk to the consumption of products from companies that have purchased the contaminated input”, explained the agency.

chemistry

Tecno Clean, a company from Contagem, in Greater BH, which resold the contaminated substance to Bassar and Keishi, stated in a note issued on September 8 that the compound was purchased from the company A & D Qumica, with headquartered in Aruj-SP, and that the dealer has omitted the origin of the chemical.

The company from São Paulo, on the other hand, reported that the client Tecno Clean would have purchased propylene glycol intended “exclusively” for the manufacture of items for hygiene and cleaning, and resold it as a chemical used in the food industry.

SP Police advance in investigations

To the State of Minas, Vilson Genestretti, the head delegate of the Civil Police Department of Investigations on Infractions Against the Environment, reported that he has already heard representatives of Bassar, the animal nutrition industry, and A&D Qtmica. He says that representatives of the propylene glycol dealer provided elements “that will facilitate investigations”, but added that all documents and products will still be examined.

Regarding the denouncement of fraud of technical reports and labels of propylene glycol galls, made by the company in Aruj, the person responsible for the investigations limited himself to saying that the investigations are still in progress. According to Genestretti, representatives of the mining company will still be heard.

“Yesterday I listened to the manager and owner of A&D. They provided elements and provided information that was placed in the records. They informed that they sold the product for hygiene and cleaning use, provided the sales invoices, and stated that they do not sell USP grade propylene glycol [permitido na indstria de alimentos]. But that does not mean that Tecno Clean sold the goods supplied by A&D. This, we will only know after listening to the company and with the expert reports”, said the So Paulo police officer.

Origin

Since cases of dog poisoning began to appear across the country, federal government control bodies have had difficulty confirming the source of the contamination. On September 15, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) indicated the possibility of involving another character in the search for the source of the contamination.

In a statement, Mapa informed that the investigations indicate “a possible contamination of propylene glycol by monoethylene glycol, originating from an unregistered company”. However, he added that he has not yet determined the origin of the amended additive.