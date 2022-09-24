Corinthians already has a profile and priorities in choosing a coach for 2023

O Corinthians has the profile of a coach outlined for 2023 and he has a first and last name: Vítor Pereira. The Corinthians board dreams of the Portuguese’s permanence, even though they know he may leave the club for family reasons.

The feeling of the alvinegra leadership is that the coach even wants to stay at the club, but needs to resolve points in his personal life.

Since arriving in Brazil at the end of February, Vítor Pereira has been away from his family, who stayed in Portugal. Due to a health problem, the professional’s mother-in-law cannot travel from Europe to South America and this has also kept the coach’s wife on the Old Continent.

– I’ve been talking a lot with Vítor, I feel like he wants to stay, but he has other things to solve in his life. We held on to it and the main thing now is the two finals (the Copa do Brasil games). This year the Brazilian Championship ends in early November, due to the World Cup. This also works in favor – said President Duílio Monteiro Alves in an interview with Craque Neto radio, last Thursday (22).

And when talking about the ‘Vítor Pereira profile’ at Timão, the idea for the board is precisely to have someone who inspires confidence in the football department. And the closest professional to this is precisely Tite. It is for this reason that the current commander of the Brazilian team appears as ‘plan B’ in case Pereira leaves Corinthians at the end of the season.

As well as keeping Vítor, bringing Tite back will also be an exercise in convincing, especially for President Duílio Monteiro Alves. That’s because the Amarelinha coach has already said that he wants to have a sabbatical year after the Qatar World Cup and that a proposal from abroad may make him rethink, but not from Brazilian clubs.

If the Corinthian leadership’s convincing power is not enough to either make Vítor Pereira stay or convince Tite, the idea is to bring a similar profile. And the diagnosis is that there are no professionals in Brazilian football who have this profile, so the idea will be to shoot a foreign coach again.

Among the references received by the board, the name of Juan Pablo Vojvoda pleases precisely because of these requirements of working closely with the board in search of contributing to the club inside and outside the four lines.

The Corinthians management has avoided options that have a more individualistic profile, that focus only on their personal project and arrive with many requests for contractions. Because of this, even the name of Jorge Samapoli having been taken by some intermediaries, it is an option that little pleases the alvinegro club.