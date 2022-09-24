Corinthians and Inter decide the Brazilian Women’s title; see where to watch and lineups | Brazilian female

The Brazilian Women’s Championship will meet the champion of the 2022 edition this Saturday. Corinthians and Internacional decide the title from 2 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

With the tie for 1 to 1 in the first game, in Beira-Rio, whoever wins in normal time gets the cup. In case of a new equality, the dispute goes to penalties.

On the one hand, Corinthians, current two-time champion and in its sixth consecutive final, is looking for a fourth championship. The team has a favorable record against Inter (three wins and two draws) and will have the massive support of the crowd.

More than 40,000 tickets were sold in advance in the “Invasão por Elas” mobilization campaign. If the number is confirmed, it will be the attendance record for women’s football in Brazil in a match between clubs. The mark to be beaten is precisely from the first leg of the decision, when 36,330 went to Beira-Rio.

Inter, on the other hand, are trying to achieve an unprecedented achievement. The advantage away from home is one of the strengths of the team led by coach Maurício Salgado. There are six victories, one draw and two defeats, with 70% success as a visitor.

Streaming: sportv for all of Brazil, with narration by Renata Silveira and comments by Ana Thaís Matos, Formiga and PC Vasconcelos, in addition to Fernanda Colombo at Central do Apito.

Corinthians – coach: Arthur Elias

Corinthians goes to the field with maximum force. Last Wednesday, coach Arthur Elias spared the titleholders in the 2-0 defeat to Palmeiras by Paulista and has Diany’s return, free of suspension.

Probable lineup: Lelê, Diany, Andressa, Tarciane and Tamires; Gabi Morais, Gabi Zanotti and Jaqueline; Adriana, Gabi Portilho and Jheniffer.

Who is out: nobody.

Internacional – coach: Maurício Salgado

In search of the unprecedented title, Inter bet on the talent of Duda Sampaio, 11 assists in the Brasileirão, and Millene, author of eight goals. Both were called up by Pia Sundhage last Thursday. The team will have an absence in relation to the first match. Left-back Isabel was sent off for a violent entry and will be replaced by Eskerdinha.

Probable starting lineup: Mayara; Capelinha, Bruna Benítes, Sorriso and Eskerdinha; Juliana, Maiara Lisboa and Duda; Fabi Simões, Millene and Lelê

Who is out: Isabella (suspended)