Corinthians announces sold out tickets for the decision of the Brazilian Women’s Championship

Corinthians informed this Saturday morning that all tickets for the return game of the Brazilian Women’s Championship final have been sold. The decision against Internacional starts at 2 pm also on Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

Despite flaws and instability on the Corinthians purchase website, the club managed to conclude, at least in the sale, the expectation of an invasion of the alvinegro stadium to accompany the team. Therefore, the expectation is for another good audience and a new record in women’s football in Brazil.

“Hail, Faithful! Tickets for the final of the Women’s Brasileirão between Corinthians and Internacional are sold out! Neo Química Arena packed to support the Brabas!”, wrote the Parque São Jorge club on its social media – see the post below.

Throughout the week, it is worth mentioning, the fans took to social media to fill the Corinthians stadium in the championship decision. Fiel also created the “Invasão por Elas” movement, which has been receiving support from the club and from several athletes, such as Kerolin Nicoli, from the Brazilian National Team and North Carolina Courage.

Prices ranged between R$20 and R$60, which gives the expectation of an income of around R$1 million for the match, also a record for the sport in Brazilian territory.

In the last confrontation within their domains in the national competition, Corinthians had the presence of 13,314 fans in the stands of the stadium in Itaquera. The game marked a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras, in the semifinals of the national tournament.

