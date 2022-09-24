Corinthians continues to prepare to face Atltico-GO for the Brazilian

Corinthians held this Friday morning, at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, the second day of preparation for the next commitment for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. It is the second training session in the week after three days off given by the coaching staff to the athletes.

The players did strength work in the gym and then started work on the lawn with the warm-up. Then, Vítor Pereira promoted a passing and shooting activity.

In the second part of the training, the squad did two confrontation activities in a reduced field. Simultaneously, some players participated in work on offensive situations.

The commission and the cast continue with the normal schedule this Saturday for training before returning to the Brazilian Championship next week. Corinthians, it is worth remembering, will have “off” at the weekend as the CBF decided to respect the FIFA Data and postponed the Brasileirão round.

Thus, the duel against Atlético-GO takes place next Wednesday, at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Corinthians tries to regain positions in the G-4 after falling to 5th place in the table.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games
DateConfrontationCompetition
28 Sep,
Wed, 19:00		Corinthians vs Atletico GO
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
01 Oct,
Sat, 21:00		Corinthians vs Cuiabá
Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv		Brazilian
04 Oct,
Tue, 21:30		Youth x Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
08 Oct,
Sat, 21:00		Corinthians vs Athletico PR
Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv		Brazilian
12 Oct,
Wed, 21:30		Corinthians vs FlamengoBrazil’s Cup
16 Oct,
Sun, 4:00 pm		Goiás x Corinthians
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere		Brazilian
19 Oct,
Wed, 21:30		Flamengo x CorinthiansBrazil’s Cup
23 Oct,
Sun, 4:00 pm		Santos x CorinthiansBrazilian
26 Oct,
Wed, 9:45 pm		Corinthians vs FluminenseBrazilian
29 Oct,
Sat, 4:00 pm		Flamengo x CorinthiansBrazilian

