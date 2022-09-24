Corinthians continues to prepare to face Atltico-GO for the Brazilian

Corinthians held this Friday morning, at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, the second day of preparation for the next commitment for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. It is the second training session in the week after three days off given by the coaching staff to the athletes.

The players did strength work in the gym and then started work on the lawn with the warm-up. Then, Vítor Pereira promoted a passing and shooting activity.

In the second part of the training, the squad did two confrontation activities in a reduced field. Simultaneously, some players participated in work on offensive situations.

The commission and the cast continue with the normal schedule this Saturday for training before returning to the Brazilian Championship next week. Corinthians, it is worth remembering, will have “off” at the weekend as the CBF decided to respect the FIFA Data and postponed the Brasileirão round.

Thus, the duel against Atlético-GO takes place next Wednesday, at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Corinthians tries to regain positions in the G-4 after falling to 5th place in the table.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 28 Sep,

Wed, 19:00 Corinthians vs Atletico GO

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 01 Oct,

Sat, 21:00 Corinthians vs Cuiabá

Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv Brazilian 04 Oct,

Tue, 21:30 Youth x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 08 Oct,

Sat, 21:00 Corinthians vs Athletico PR

Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv Brazilian 12 Oct,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Flamengo Brazil’s Cup 16 Oct,

Sun, 4:00 pm Goiás x Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 19 Oct,

Wed, 21:30 Flamengo x Corinthians Brazil’s Cup 23 Oct,

Sun, 4:00 pm Santos x Corinthians Brazilian 26 Oct,

Wed, 9:45 pm Corinthians vs Fluminense Brazilian 29 Oct,

Sat, 4:00 pm Flamengo x Corinthians Brazilian

See more at: CT Joaquim Grava, Training of Corinthians and Vtor Pereira.