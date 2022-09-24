Corinthians defender scores a goal in the last minutes and guarantees victory for Paraguay; watch video

Defender Fabián Balbuena scored the winning goal for Paraguay against the United Arab Emirates team this Friday, 1-0. The Corinthians player was a starter throughout the match alongside Gustavo Gómez, a teammate who also plays in Brazilian football. .

The goal scored by the defender was the only one of the match, in the 41st minute of the second half, with a header – see video below.

The Paraguayan national team will not be at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, but will participate in the friendly games on FIFA Data. In addition to this game against the United Arab Emirates, “Albiroja” will also face Morocco on Tuesday.

Balbuena is the only player in Vítor Pereira’s squad called up for selections who should miss the team against Atlético-GO, this Wednesday, as he will not participate in the preparation for the match.

Corinthians returned this Thursday to CT Dr. Joaquim Records after three days off and follows the training schedule until Tuesday.

Check out Balbuena’s goal:

