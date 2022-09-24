Corinthians prepares mosaic at Neo Qumica Arena for the Brazilian Women’s Final; see photo

Corinthians is preparing the last details to receive Fiel for the final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. One of the novelties will be a mosaic in the East Sector of Neo Química Arena.

the team of Mine Helm is already in the stadium and recorded the team’s preparation for art in the stands. The phrase “Up, Brabas” is already visible on the seats in the East Sector of the stadium.

Neo Química Arena should have a new women’s soccer record this Saturday. In the morning, Corinthians confirmed that the tickets for the decision were sold out by the black and white fans. The expectation is of more than 40 thousand in the duel. The current record belongs to Internacional, conquered last weekend, when 36,330 fans attended Beira-Rio.

To encourage the public’s presence, Fiel created the Invasão por Elas campaign in recent weeks. The movement gained the support of several important players and former players from the women’s soccer scene and from Corinthians.

Corinthians will face Internacional from 2 pm this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena. The first match ended 1-1, so any simple win gives Timão the title. In the event of a new tie, the decision will be on penalties.

