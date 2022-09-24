Corinthians should have Biro’s return and professional ‘reinforcement’ in the Brazilian Under-20 final

Corinthians welcomes Palmeiras next Sunday, at 11 am, for the big decision of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. For the confrontation, coach Danilo should reinforce himself with important names, such as midfielder Guilherme Biro and striker Giovane.

Back in training after suffering a muscle injury in the thigh, while defending the Brazilian team in the category, earlier this month, shirt 10 will be one of the white-and-white news this Sunday. The report of My Helm found that the player must start the match between the substitutes of the Corinthians team.

In a press conference this Friday afternoon, Danilo spoke about the importance of the midfielder and updated his physical condition. The commander did not rule out the presence of the player for the decision of the Brasileirão.

“Something that is part of football, Biro had an injury there (in the Brazilian national team), after the game against Flamengo he ended up going to the national team and came back injured. He is a great player, a starter on our team, he has been recovering, today he has already participated a little in our training, he will participate tomorrow too and we will analyze their real condition for the game”, reported the captain of Timão.

Danilo also left open the possibility of being able to count on the striker Giovane, who is currently integrating the Corinthians professional. The player should replace Felipe Augusto, injured in the team’s last commitment, against Desportivo Brasil, in a game that gave the team classification to the quarterfinals of Paulista in the category.

“They are already in the professional, Robert and Giovane train with the direct professionals, they don’t even go down to play anymore, if I’m not mistaken it was in one or two games that they went down, but at first they won’t go down for this game. We are deciding how it will be because Felipe had a shoulder injury, I think he is out of the game and we will analyze if Giovane comes down for the match or not”, said the coach.

See more at: Corinthians Sub-20, Corinthians x Palmeiras, Campeonato Brasileiro, Danilo, Guilherme Biro and Giovane.