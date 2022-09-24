Corinthians welcomes Internacional for the return game of the Brazilian Women’s Final; check out

This Saturday, Corinthians enters the field for the title of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. Timão faces Internacional, at 2 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the return match of the decision of the national competition.

The alvinegro club seeks victory to secure its fourth title in the Women’s Brasileirão. Timão has already won the national competition in 2018, 2020 and 2021. In the first leg, Corinthians and Internacional drew 1-1, at Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre.

Neo Química Arena must be packed in the decision. The Corinthians board announced that at least 39,000 tickets were sold for the final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship held at the club’s stadium.

Escalation

Coach Arthur Elias will have a reinforcement for the decisive confrontation at Neo Química Arena. Corinthians will count on the return of Diany, who was out of action in the first game, due to a suspension.

With the athlete’s return, the alvinegro club must enter the field with Lelê, Diany, Andressa, Giovanna Campiolo, Tamires; Gabi Zanotti and Gabi Morais; Gabi Portilho and Jaqueline; Adriana and Jennifer.

Arbitration

The referee chosen by CBF to referee the duel between Corinthians and Internacional was Charly Wendy Straub Derreti. She will be assisted by Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz and Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes. Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira will be in charge of VAR.

Streaming

Fans who want to follow the decision will have multiple broadcast options. On open TV, the duel will be shown by Band, and on closed TV, by SporTV. In addition, it is possible to watch the game over the internet, on the ElevenSports streaming platform – just click here to access the game.

Finally, it is still possible to follow the decision in real time and the narration of the My Helm on Youtube. Both the play by play and the live start an hour before the ball rolls, at 1 pm, and let the fans know about everything that happens at Neo Química Arena.

Check out the upcoming matches of the women’s Corinthians

Upcoming games of the women’s Corinthians Date Confrontation Competition 24 Sep,

Sat, 2 pm Corinthians x Internacional

Broadcast: SporTV, Band and Elevensports Brazilian Female 27 Sep,

Tue, 19:00 Corinthians vs Sao Jose

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 13 Oct,

Thu, 7:15 pm Corinthians vs Deportivo Cali Women’s Liberators 16 Oct,

Sunday, 7:15 pm Corinthians x Always Ready Women’s Liberators 19 Oct,

Wed, 7:15 pm Corinthians vs Olympia Women’s Liberators 03 Nov,

Thu, 3:00 pm Youth Reality vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Eleven, TNT Sports and Paulistão Play Paulista Female 17 Nov,

Thu, 7:30 pm Corinthians x Santos

Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play Paulista Female 20 Nov,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 23 Nov,

Wed, 19:00 Corinthians vs Taubate

Broadcast: TNT Sports, Paulistão Play and Youtube Paulista Female

