Corinthians x Palmeiras Sub-20: friends, Matheus Araújo and Henri exchange praise on the final stage | football

The atmosphere is one of rivalry in the final of the U-20 Brasileirão, but also of friendship.

World champions in 2019 for the Brazilian under-17 team, midfielder Matheus Araújo, from Corinthians, and defender Henri, from Palmeiras, participated in a press conference on the stage of the final and exchanged praise.

Corinthians and Palmeiras decide the Brazilian title this Sunday, at 11 am (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena. Corinthians midfielder Matheus Araújo spoke about the game against his friend.

– We spent a lot of time together in the national team, we were world champions, this was very good for us, for our career. It will be an honor to share the field with him, now facing us. He was our captain in the conquest, he is an excellent player, very good in the aerial ball. It will be an honor to play against him again – said Matheus Araújo.

Likewise, the Palmeiras defender praised the Corinthians player. After undergoing knee surgery last year, the second of his career, the defender is one of the team’s references.

– It will also be an honor for me to face Matheus, with whom I was world champion. A good guy, on and off the field. We stayed together a lot, he is a technical midfielder, with a good frame, it will be a pleasure to face him at his house – said the defender.

Read too

+ X-ray of the final: all about the U-20 Derby

+ Coaches admit using professional names in the final

1 of 1 Corinthians x Palmeiras Sub-20 – Matheus Araújo and Henri — Photo: Marcelo Braga Corinthians vs Palmeiras Sub-20 – Matheus Araújo and Henri — Photo: Marcelo Braga

Tickets are still on sale for the decision. Matheus Araújo spoke about the chance to play at home, given to Corinthians by the regulations because of the better campaign.

– I have no words to speak of the greatness of our fans. The support she gives is a 12th player, she will give us more support, it is an advantage – admitted the midfielder.

The palmeirense, in turn, said that a final with fans against will be something more in his training process.

– It’s another experience for our career. May we enjoy and focus on the 90 minutes.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!