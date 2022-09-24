Covid-19-like virus discovered in Russia







Photo: Jose Cabezas/File Photo / Reuters

christened of Khosta-2a new virus was found in bats by scientists in Russiawith similarities to SARS-CoV-2causing the Covid-19. From the same subcategory as the one causing the pandemic, the pathogen is considered a sarbecovirus, as well as a zoonosis (diseases originating in animals).

The researchers also warn that the new disease has proteins that can affect humans and consider that the antibodies currently developed would not be able to fight it, according to tests already carried out.

Led by scientists from the Paul G. Allen School for Global Health at Washington State University in the United States, the researchers published the findings of the new virus and the test results in the journal PLoS Pathogens.

“Our research further demonstrates that sarbecoviruses circulating in wildlife outside of Asia — even in places like western Russia, where Khosta-2 virus has been found — also pose a threat to global health and vaccine campaigns in progress against Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19)”, says university virologist and study author Michael Letko.

“Genetically, these strange Russian viruses looked like some of the others that have been discovered in other parts of the world, but since they didn’t look like Sars-CoV-2, no one thought they were really anything to be too intrigued about. But when we looked at them further , we were really surprised to find that they can actually infect human cells. This changes our understanding of these viruses a little bit, where they come from and which regions are of concern”, warns Letko.

