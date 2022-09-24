Criciúma player is hospitalized with acute pulmonary thromboembolism | criciúma

Tony, midfielder from Criciúma, was admitted to Hospital São José, in the south of Santa Catarina, after being diagnosed with acute pulmonary thromboembolism this Friday. According to Tigre, the 36-year-old athlete is under the care of pulmonologists, who are trying to identify the causes of the disease.

The midfielder arrived at Estadio Heriberto Hülse in August and played in just one match with the black, white and yellow shirt – it was in a goalless draw with CRB.

Before accepting the coal proposal, he passed through Botafogo, Duque de Caxias, Ceará, Boavista-RJ, ABC, XV de Piracicaba, América-MG, CRB, Ituano, Figueirense and Juventude. Abroad, he played for Iran’s Esteghlal Tehran.

According to G1, thromboembolism is a word that combines two concepts: “thrombus” means clot, clotted blood. Already “embolism” is a kind of foreign body that moves through the blood. It is usually caused by clots coming from the lower limbs, legs, which travel through the veins and go to the lung, the normal course of blood.

CHECK THE CRICIÚMA NOTE:

Midfielder Tony is hospitalized under the care of the team of pulmonologists at Hospital São José, in Criciúma, due to an acute pulmonary thromboembolism, diagnosed this Friday (23/09), with the causes being investigated during the period of hospitalization.