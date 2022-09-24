Cristiano Ronaldo can get hook for dropping fan’s cell phone | international football

2022-09-24

“Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with violating FA Rule E3 for an incident that occurred after Manchester United’s Premier League match against Everton on Saturday 9 April 2022. It is claimed that the striker’s conduct after the final whistle was inappropriate and/or violent”, reads the official statement from the FA.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, now has seven days to present his defence. If convicted, he can take one to two hook games and still pay a fine.

“We have received the notification from the FA regarding Cristiano Ronaldo. We will support the player in his response to the allegation,” Manchester United said in an official statement.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who apologized for his attitude at the time, currently defends the Portugal national team in the Nations League games. United’s next game is the Manchester derby against City on October 2nd.

Cristiano Ronaldo drops an Everton fan’s cell phone as he leaves the field after Manchester United’s defeat – Photo: Reproduction

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s apology, the mother of the teenager whose cell phone was dropped did not seem satisfied. In an interview with the newspaper “Liverpool Echo”, she accused the ace of aggression and said that her son is autistic and was shocked by the incident. The local police even warned the Portuguese veteran, but did not take the case forward.

Mother of a young Everton fan, whose cell phone was dropped by Cristiano Ronaldo, shares a photo of the teenager’s hand – Photo: Liverpool Echo

