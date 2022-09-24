Cristina Kirchner assumes her own defense in a case in which she is accused of corruption in Argentina | World

Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Kirchner took up her own defense during closing arguments in a trial in which she is accused of corruption.

Cristina said that her intervention this Friday “is not a graceful concession from the court”, but rather a prerogative that she has as a lawyer: “If I weren’t lucky enough to be a lawyer, I would be in a state of defenselessness before the extension of the prosecutor’s argument,” he said.

The Public Ministry asks for 12 years in prison for her and also wants the Justice to prohibit her participation in politics.

1 of 1 Cristina Kirchner at the balcony of her home on August 23, 2022 — Photo: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters Cristina Kirchner at the balcony of her home on August 23, 2022 — Photo: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

The trial began in 2019. She is accused, along with 12 others, of having directed public works to the companies of a man named Lázaro Báez. In exchange, he would have given her money, according to the indictment. For prosecutors, she is guilty of illicit association and aggravated mismanagement.

These fraudulent public works bids would have taken place in the province of Santa Cruz, the political stronghold of the Kirchners. The verdict should be known by the end of this year.

Due to her parliamentary privileges, she cannot be detained, nor have her term revoked, until there is a final decision by the Supreme Court of Justice.

For Cristina, the process is a set of lies

Cristina says the trial is a set of lies, slander and defamation. “We are facing a clear case of malfeasance. Prosecutor (Diego) Luciani and prosecutor (Sergio) Mola lied in the prosecution’s statement”, said Cristina in the intervention carried out remotely, directly from her office in the Senate Presidency.

In August, she asked the court for an extension of her statement — according to Cristina, the prosecutor’s office had added elements to the indictment, so she should have had more time to prepare a response. Justice denied increasing the deadline, and she protested for that.