Cruzeiro access breaks series B audience record on pay TV

The broadcast of the game that decreed Cruzeiro’s return to Série A of the Brazilian Championship recorded a record of audience for Série B on pay TV. According to data from Kantar Ibope Media provided to the column by Globo, SporTV recorded an average of 2.2 points among pay TV viewers.

Premiere, which also showed Cruzeiro’s 3-0 victory over Vasco last Wednesday (21), scored 1 more point. The figures released refer to the period with the ball rolling between 21:00 and 22:52. Each point in the national pay TV Ibope is equivalent to 214 thousand individuals in 15 squares measured by the company.

This was the largest audience in the history of Série B on pay TV since 2014, the year from which Ibope data began to be made available for this media. SporTV took the overall lead among pay channels, and Premiere took second place.

The broadcast of the game, which was not available on open TV even with the chance that would end up being confirmed for access by Cruzeiro, also placed Sportv as the fourth most watched channel in the general pay-TV base, losing only to Globo, Record and SBT. , open channels.

Cruzeiro will return to Serie A after three seasons of absence. Relegated in 2019, the team suffered bad campaigns in 2020 and 2021 in the second division, but got access beating a record in advance in one edition. Raposa scored the return to the elite in the 31st round, with seven games to play, surpassing the campaigns of Corinthians (2008), Portuguesa (2011) and Palmeiras (2013), which went up with six rounds to spare, one less.