Cruzeiro announces master sponsorship greater than that of Atltico, says PVC

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Gabriel Lima, Lnin Franco and Ronaldo during a meeting at Toca da Raposa II According to journalist Paulo Vincius Coelho, from Grupo Globo, Cruzeiro will announce, in the coming weeks, a master sponsorship greater than that of arch-rivals Atltico. The information was released during the podcast A Mesa, presented by Andr Rizek.

“Cruzeiro promises to announce, in the coming weeks, the third largest shirt sponsorship contract. This does not include Crefisa. But it will pay more than the betting sites are paying for Atltico and Fluminense”, reported the commentator.

“All this thinking and imagining that the name Ronaldo helps to bring partners. This can make Cruzeiro reach the range of R$ 300 million (revenue in 2023)”, added PVC, who gave no further details about the negotiations.

Sought by the report, two members of the board of Cruzeiro did not officially confirm the information.

BRL 23 million? Since buying 90% of shares in Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) from Cruzeiro, Ronaldo has not been able to negotiate many sponsorship contracts. This is because most of the properties of the celestial uniform, for example, were already sold. In April, journalist Jorge Nicola, a columnist for supersportsreported that Cruzeiro had priced its master space of the uniform at R$ 23 million – a value that is only lower than the agreements of Flamengo (BRB bank) and Palmeiras (Crefisa).

Still according to Nicola, however, the value would be for a Serie B reality. Last Wednesday (21), by defeating Vasco 3-0, in Mineiro, Cruzeiro guaranteed Serie A mathematical access to the Brazilian Championship.

What about BH Supermarkets?

Currently, Cruzeiro prints the Supermercados BH brand in the most noble space of its shirt. An old partner of the club, the company is owned by Pedro Loureno, who has already met with Ronaldo on a few occasions. The network still has a contract with Raposa.

At the end of June, in an interview with supersports, Cruzeiro’s business director, Lnin Franco, commented on the possibility of exchanging sponsorships. He recalled that in the women’s team uniform this was done.

“This is an opportunity that we can’t anticipate the current sponsor. I can’t go up to him now and say, ‘If someone comes along who pays more, do you leave?’ Every contract you have an exit clause. The simplest fine. But we want to fulfill them all,” he said.

“Obviously, I need to improve the club’s revenue. So, we are in the market talking to a lot of companies. We always have to talk. If not for now, for 2023, for 2024, we always monitor the market”, he added. .

Betane and the Atlantic

Although official figures have not been disclosed, it is speculated that Betano’s sponsorship contract with Atltico, for example, will yield the Minas Gerais club around R$15 million per year.

The agreement is valid until the end of 2024 and was readjusted at the end of last year, after winning the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil.

Fluminense, according to the Rio de Janeiro newspaper Lance, signed a first agreement to receive R$15 million for a two-year contract (between June 2021 and June 2023). At the end of last year, however, the contract was renewed with higher values.