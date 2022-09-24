Cruzeiro: backstage there is euphoria from the crowd, emotion from the players and Pezzolano’s “waddle”; watch video | cruise

Traditional after Cruzeiro’s victory, the behind-the-scenes video of the game against Vasco, this Wednesday, gave the fans plenty of space. In addition to the registration of fans from various parts of the state for the game, the atmosphere in the locker room and the moment of relaxation after the victory with the “waddle” of coach Paulo Pezzolano are also shared.

Behind the scenes of Cruzeiro: video records the euphoria of the crowd, preparation of the players and Pezzolano’s swing

Before the ball rolled, inside the locker room, Eduardo Brock, defender and captain of the team, spoke to the group about the importance of continuing, in front of Vasco, doing the same work they did throughout Series B.

– Nobody runs like we run, nobody trains like we train. It’s the day for us to remember all this (…) We’re breaking records, making history. A story that no one imagined we would be doing – said the captain.

The speech was complemented by coach Paulo Pezzolano. The Uruguayan recalled that achieving the goal set since the beginning of the year would only depend on the players themselves.

“You know how to play finals, you have already played 30. Today one more final. Today it depends on us, if we win, we will achieve our dream” – Paulo Pezzolano

1 of 4 Cruzeiro players and employees celebrate after accessing Serie A — Photo: Staff Images Cruzeiro players and employees celebrate after accessing Serie A — Photo: Staff Images

After the game, the party had plenty of space. Inside the field, the atmosphere of relaxation and gratitude to the fans took over. On Mineirão’s lawn, in addition to the players, there were club employees from the most diverse areas for the “Viking salute”, held every end of the game in this Series B. Ronaldo also participated in the party.

Among the countless hugs and greetings that Ronaldo distributed, one caught my attention. The steering wheel Filipe Machado, very moved, heard the praise of the “boss”.

– Get back on top of the c*, congratulations. Let’s celebrate! – Said the former player to the current celestial steering wheel.

3 of 4 Ronaldo congratulates Machado on the pitch after winning against Vasco — Photo: Staff Images Ronaldo congratulates Machado on the lawn after victory against Vasco – Photo: Staff Images

There was even room for a gangly Pezzolano to fall into the dance – as did his assistant Martin Varini. There are several players who point out that this was just the first goal achieved and that, now, the club is going in search of the cup. The speech is reinforced by the coach when the team is assembled for the last chain.

– Thank you so much for everything. It’s not easy for you, it’s not easy for the staff, the coaching staff. They arrived at something very important. I always try to accomplish goals. You have accomplished the most important objective of the year, we will continue working, we have to lift the cup – he concluded.