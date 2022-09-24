Cruzeiro has record profit with box office of ‘access game’ against Vasco

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans celebrated access to Serie A with a rout over Vasco Financial bulletin released this Friday (23), by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), points out that the box office of the duel against Vasco, this Wednesday (21), at Mineirão, generated a net profit of R$ 2,070,342.18 to Cruzeiro, host of the match.

The celestial rout by 3 to 0, for the 31st round of Serie B, confirmed the club’s mathematical access to Serie A. Filipe Machado, Edu and Luvannor scored the goals that put an end to the celestial anguish.

Ranking of Cruzeiro's home audiences in Serie B 16th Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, at Mineirão, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 15th Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, at Mineirão, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 14th Cruzeiro 4 x 0 Náutico – 21,228 fans, at Independência, for the 26th round of Série B; income of R$ 600,345.33 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 13th Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grêmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 12º Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense – 22,432 fans, at Mané Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,816,425.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 11th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, at Mineirão, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 10th Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, at Mineirão, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 9º Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, at Mineirão, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 8º Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, at Mineirão, for the 22nd round of Série B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 7º Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, at Mineirão, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 6th Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, at Mineirão, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 5th Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Operário – 52,751 fans, at Mineirão, for the 29th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,930,442.00 – photo: Thomás Santos/Staff Images/Cruzeiro 4th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, at Mineirão, for the 13th round of Série B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 3rd Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa – 58,397 fans, at Mineirão, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 2nd Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Criciúma – 58,702 fans, at Mineirão, for the 28th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,478,008.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press 1st Cruzeiro 3 x 0 Vasco – 59,204 fans at Mineirão, for the 31st round of Serie B; income of R$ 2,974,486.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro In front of Vasco, Cruzeiro registered a total audience of 59,204 – the largest in Mineirão in 2022 – and gross income of R$ 2,974,486.00. Departure operation expenses (rents and insurance, fees and taxes and others) cost R$ 904,143.82.

Of the net profit, the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) of Raposa keeps around 50% – R$ 1.35 million. There is, in addition to other expenses that are not included in the departure document, a transfer of the percentage of net income to the Cruzeiro association.

The numbers of the game against Vasco represent the best financial result of Cruzeiro with box office in 2022. So far, the biggest profit had been registered in the game against Criciúma, for the 28th round, on September 4, when the miners pocketed R$ 1,746 .909.81 (see game-by-game results in the chart below).